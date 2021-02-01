Aamir Khan Decides To Switch Off His Phone Till Laal Singh Chadha Release; Find Out Why

Aamir Khan is gearing up to wrap up the remaining portions of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Post finishing the shooting schedule, the superstar will get busy with the post-production work with director Advait Chandan so that the film is ready to hit the theatres on Christmas 2021.

Known to be a 'perfectionist', we hear that Aamir has decided to switch off his mobile phone from today until the film's release so that there's no distraction in his work commitment, and the actor also gets to spend some quality time with his family.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source close to the development as saying, "Aamir feels that he is addicted by his cell phone and that's impacting his personal and professional space. Hence, he has decided to go incognito and operate like the good old days, concentrating on work and when not at work, spending time with family," revealed a source close to the development.

The source further revealed that the Fanaa actor has decided to cut down on usage of phone and said, "Aamir has spoken to all his close confidantes to reach out to his manager in case of urgency or any work-related queries. Even his social media accounts now will be managed by the team until the release of Laal Singh Chaddha."

Last week, it was reported that the superstar had jetted off to Jaipur to shoot for a special song for his close friend and actor Amin Hajee's directorial debut titled Koi Jaane Na.

Coming back to Laal Singh Chaddha, the film has Aamir Khan reuniting with his 3 Idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. The much-anticipated film is a Bollywood remake of Tom Hanks' cult classic Forrest Gump.

