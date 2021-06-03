    For Quick Alerts
      After Being Booked By Mumbai Police, Disha Patani Shares Picture From Maldives Vacation

      By Filmibeat Desk
      |

      Earlier today, Mumbai Police confirmed that the alleged lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were booked for flouting COVID-19 rules in Mumbai. The official page of Mumbai Police tweeted on Twitter, "In the ongoing 'War' against the virus, going 'Malang' on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary 'Heropanti' which can compromise on safety against #COVID19."

      While one may think that Disha and Tiger must be affected after being booked by Mumbai Police, that is surely not the case with the Malang actress.

      disha-patani

      A few hours ago, Disha shared a picture of herself from her last vacation i.e., Maldives trip, wherein she's seen having fun in water. She was clicked while flipping her hair, and the picture looks really stunning. Unfortunately, netizens are anything but impressed with her post and have been slamming the actress for being irresponsible and setting a wrong example for her followers.

      For the unversed, recently, both Tiger and Disha were trolled by netizens for preaching on their Instagram handles to stay at home, while the duo was on a vacation. Netizens not only called them 'hypocrites' but also dissed them for flaunting their privileges while the nation grapples with the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

      With respect to work, Disha was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. The film failed to hit the right chord with the audiences and was criticised mercilessly on social media.

      Disha will next be seen in Ek Villain 2 which also stars Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in the lead roles.

      Story first published: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 18:54 [IST]
      X