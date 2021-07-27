Akshay Kumar Credits Real Author After Mistakenly Praising Ajay Devgn For Writing A Poem

Actor Akshay Kumar recently reacted to Ajay Devgn reciting a poem in a special video about a soldier. Akshay who got emotional after watching the video, also praised Devgn for the beautiful message. On the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Akshay and many others celebrities paid tribute to the martyrs of the war.

Akshay first tweeted the video, and said, "I'm not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. @ajaydevgn, I didn't know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar (How often will you win our hearts)."

Meanwhile, Ajay also replied and said, "Thank you Akki @akshaykumar for the nicest words on my 'poetic' side. The praise feels good especially when it comes from a friend & esteemed colleague. I also need to thank @manojmuntashir for the poetry -Sipahi."

On finding out the truth, Akshay replied to the original tweet clarifying that the real author of the poem is someone else. He wrote, "Just got to know that the words of the very moving poem are by the amazingly talented @manojmuntashir. Narrated by @ajaydevgn."

Manoj also replied to the tweet thanking both Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. "Whatever little talent I have will always remain grateful to you @akshaykumar sir, for letting me write for you time and again. I am glad #Sipahi is narrated so well by @ajaydevgn sir and is touching millions of hearts already. More power to our soldiers."

In the video, Ajay is seen reciting the poem Sipahi by Manoj Muntashir. The martyred soldier in the poem talks about sending messages to his family, younger brother, sister and even his lover from the afterlife. He tells his loved ones that the death of a martyr is the one he had always wanted.