Amitabh Bachchan's Office Janak Flooded As Cyclone Tauktae Crosses Mumbai; Actor Reveals Details

While the country is still reeling under the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, gusty winds and rains lashed the city of Mumbai due to the 'extremely severe' Cyclone Tauktae. There was water-logging at several places including Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's office Janak in Mumbai.

The Don actor took to his blog and revealed that the premises of his office, Janak, were flooded as Cyclone Tauktae hit the shores of Mumbai on Monday (May 17, 2021). He said that the sheds and shelters for some of his staff blew away due to the heavy monsoon rain but their spirit of fight was impregnable.

He also said that he offered his own collection of team T-shirts of Abhishek Bachchan's Pink Panthers team to the staff members who got drenched while repairing the damages.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan On Celebrity Fundraisers: I Just Feel Asking Someone For Funds Is Embarrassing

Big B wrote on his blog, "There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone .. the pounding and the lashing rains all day .. trees fell, leakages all over , flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office .. impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain , ripped apart .. sheds and shelters for some staff blown away ..BUT the spirit of fight impregnable .. all hands on deck .. stepping out , repairing , preventing helping in extenuating circumstances drenched .. but on it."

He further said that he offered his own collection of Abhishek Bachchan's Pink Panthers team to the staff members who got drenched while repairing the damages caused by the heavy rains.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Recites His Father's Poem In His Latest Post, Says 'We Will Win'

"Staff simply amazing in such conditions .. their uniforms wet and dripping but they continue .. gave them dress changes urgently in this strife , from my own wardrobe and now they proudly move about as Chelsea and Jaipur Pink Panther supporters .. !!! in their team shirts and T's .. some afloat in them and some squeezing their shape into them ..and amidst all this another crisis .. in the house .. uninvited guests that have decided to make home here and cause immense caution among some sensitive members of the family," the superstar mentioned in his blog.

Earlier, many Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt Kunal Kemmu and others had taken to their respective social media handles to spread awareness about Cyclone Tauktae and urged fans to stay home.