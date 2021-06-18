Amrita Rao Has This Epic Reaction After Her 'Jal Lijiye' Meme Goes International With Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo had grabbed several eyeballs a few days back when a video showed him removing bottles of soft drinks from the table and instead, holding up a bottle of water at a press conference. The gesture sparked a meme fest amongst many netizens. However, quite recently Ronaldo's gesture also got a 'Jal Lijiye' twist by the fans. For the unversed, the 'Jal Lijiye' meme featuring Bollywood actress Amrita Rao from her movie Vivah had gone viral some days back. Not only this, but the actress also reacted to her meme going international with the footballer.

Talking about the same, Amrita shared the meme on her social media handle. The Main Hoon Na actress captioned the same stating, "Wat'er you Saying" along with water and a tongue-out emoji. Take a look at the same.

Wat'er Are U Saying !!! 😛🥤 https://t.co/DAs984Ayj2 — AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@AmritaRao) June 16, 2021

Her fans were left in splits with her reaction to the same. Some of them also shared more memes using the 'Jal Lijiye' dialogue template. One of the fans also stated that Amrita Rao should return to the big screen along with her Vivah co-star Shahid Kapoor for a sequel to the movie.

Meanwhile, Amrita had recently given a hilarious twist to her viral meme on her social media handle. The actress had shared a video in which she appears with a glass of water and offers 'jal'. The Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi actress then excuses herself for a moment and returns with a bucket of water, that she empties at the camera. She then said, "Aur? Jal chahiye? Kabse bol rahi hoon, 'jal lijiye'. Naha lijiye, happy Holi (Do you want water? I have been offering water for so long. Go and take a bath. Happy Holi)." Take a look at the video.

Amrita Rao had taken a sabbatical from films after tying the knot with radio jockey RJ Anmol in the year 2016. She had made her comeback with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray in 2019. Amrita and Anmol also became proud parents to a baby boy, Veer in November last year. The actress has since then been basking in her new motherhood phase and often shares some adorable pictures and videos of her son.