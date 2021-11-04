Baghban Screenwriter Shafeeq Ansari Passes Away At 84

In a sad turn of events, noted screenwriter Shafeeq Ansari, popularly known for writing the screenplay of Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini starrer Baghban, breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 3). He was 84 years old.

Safeeq's son Mohsin confirmed the news of his death to ANI and revealed that his father was suffering from a prolonged illness. Ansari's last rites were performed at the Oshiwara Kabristan, Mumbai.

Speaking about his film journey, Shafeeq began his career as a writer with Dharmendra-Shatrughan Sinha's Dost in 1974. He went on to pen films like Dharmendra-Hema Malini's Dil Ka Heera which released in 1979, Izzatdar which starred Dilip Kumar, Govinda and Madhuri Dixit and Mithun Chakraborty's Pyaar Hua Chori Chori.

In 2003, Ansari wrote the dialogues and screenplay for BR Chopra's Baghban starring Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Salman Khan. The film has struck a chord with both, the critics and the audience for its touching writing and brilliant performances.

Shafeeq Ansari is survived by his son and daughter.