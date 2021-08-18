Bhoot Police Trailer: Saif Ali Khan And Arjun Kapoor Leave You In Splits As Desi Ghostbusters!

After the intriguing motion poster and character posters, the makers of Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam have dropped the trailer of the forthcoming horror-comedy.

Helmed by Pavan Kripalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshay Puri, the trailer promises an adventure loaded up with hilarious roller coaster ride and nail-gnawing paranormal elements.

The two brothers Vibhooti (Saif Ali Khan) and Chiraunji (Arjun Kapoor), are ghost-hunter specialists to drive away Bhoots, Djinns, Daayans, Churails, and many more. The film revolves around how they find themselves caught in a situation that measures their capability and tests every ability that they possess.

The adventure horror-comedy was shot in the scenic locales of Himachal Pradesh, Jaipur, and completed the entire shoot in a span of 90 days last year.

Bhoot Police also stars Jaaved Jaafri and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on September 17 only for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar.