      Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut And Other Celebs Extend Wishes

      By
      |

      Today marks the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman. The day has all the devotees of Lord Hanuman seek his blessings and protection against all kinds of obstacles. Some of the Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles to extend warm wishes to their fans for the same.

      Hanuman-Jayanti

      Talking about the same, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to wish his fans on the occasion and also present a religious song titled 'Jai Hanuman' from the movie Ramayuga wherein the superstar has also provided his vocals. The Gulabo Sitabo actor's translated tweet read as, "On the auspicious occasion of Shri Hanuman Jayanti, you and your family are presented with the prayers of happiness, prosperity and Ayushya from a new religious composition * Jai Hanuman * from the upcoming film * Ramayuga."

      Varun Dhawan shared a picture of Lord Hanuman on his Instagram handle. He captioned it using the verses of Hanuman Chalisa. Take a look.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

      Thalaivi actor Kangana Ranaut also wished her fans on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The actor's translated tweet read as, "Hanuman Ji was the twelfth Rudra / Shiva incarnation, in this incarnation he was born as a devotee, Bal Brahmachari Hanuman ji swallowed the sun one day and he got a curse that day he would forget all his powers, if only someone reminds him they'll remember, people around you. Remind those who are frustrated, disappointed, scared about their powers Folded hands Happy Hanuman Jayanti to everyone, Jai Shree Ram."

      Rhea Chakraborty shared a picture of Hanuman Chalisa on her Instagram handle. Her caption read as, "Give us the power to fight this storm, Give us the strength to withstand this misery. Give us your blessings to heal. Jai Bajrangbal."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

      Anupam Kher also took to his social media handle to extend warm wishes to his fans. The actor's translated tweet read as, "May the blessings of Lord Sankat Mochan Ji remain on you and the family, healthy and longevity and happiness prosperity. This is a prayer. Warm greetings of Shri Hanuman Jayanti."

