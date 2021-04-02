Amitabh Bachchan Receives COVID-19 Vaccine; Tweets About Taking The Shot

After Sanjay Dutt, Dharmendra and others, Amitabh Bachchan is the latest Bollywood celeb to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The veteran actor confirmed in a tweet late night on Thursday that has received the coronavirus vaccine. Amitabh wrote, "Got it done! My Covid vaccination this afternoon." The 78-year-old shared a health update of sorts and added: "All well."

It must be noted that last month, the actor had hinted that he was to get the vaccine sometime soon. He had written in one of his blog posts, "The vaccination has become mandatory and soon there shall be the conditioning for yours truly to be one such in queue."

For the unversed, Big B had contracted the deadly virus last year and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. He had tested negative in a few weeks. Besides Amitabh, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan had also tested positive for COVID-19 and so did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has undergone eye surgeries twice in the recent past. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor had also penned down a message for his fans after his second cataract surgery in March. He had tweeted, "And the 2nd one has gone well. Recovering now..all good .. the marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of Dr HM's hands .. life-changing experience. You see now what you were not seeing before .. surely a wonderful world." Take a look at the same.

On the work front, Big B has an interesting line-up of movies ahead. The actor will soon be seen in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi and in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will also be directed by Ajay Devgn for an upcoming movie titled Mayday.

