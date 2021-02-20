Check This Out! Disha Patani Looks Like A Sultry Beauty In These Pictures

Disha Patani's pictures from her best friend's wedding are raging with hotness and oomph. One of the most gorgeous desirable actresses of B-town who has managed to take some time out from the preps for her upcoming film.

Looking ravishing hot in the embellished blue dress with open tresses and blue smoky eyes, Disha was in attendance for the wedding and is now back in town to resume her prep.

Working hard and through schedules for her upcoming films, Disha Patani has a pipeline of big buck films. The gorgeous actress is appearing as the female lead in Radhe opposite Salman Khan. The highly anticipated Prabhudeva directorial marks Disha Patani's second collaboration with the superstar after the blockbuster movie Bharath. As per the latest updates, Radhe will hit the theatres as Salman Khan's Eid special release of 2021.

Disha Patani is also playing one of the protagonists in Ek Villain 2 which is a Mohit Suri directorial. The actress will be reuniting with the director for the second time in her career, after the success of Malang. The much-awaited project, which will also feature John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, is slated to hit the theatres in February 2022.

Also Read:

Ek Villain Returns Poster: John Abraham, Disha Patani Starrer To Hit The Screens On This Day

Salman Khan's Radhe Teaser To Be Slick And Massy; Makers Planning To Release It In March 2021?