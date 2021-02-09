Salman Khan's Radhe Teaser To Be Slick And Massy; Makers Planning To Release It In March 2021?

After the Centre allowed 100 percent occupancy in multiplexes and cinema halls post the dip in the COVID-19 cases in the country, all eyes are on Salman Khan's upcoming action drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Touted to be one of the most anticipated films, fans are excited to watch the superstar don the 'khaki' uniform and beat the bad guys to pulp on the big screen.

While Salman and his team have already began the promotions of this mass entertainer, the latest report in an entertainment portal states that the makers are planning to drop the film's teaser in March 2021. Buzz is that the short snippet will be high on action and grandeur.

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source as saying, "The shoot of the film was completed post-lockdown after which the makers began full throttle with the post-production work. Meanwhile, recently, they also managed to put together a teaser of the film. Since it's a teaser, the video won't be more than a minute long but it gives a nice idea about the film and its action and grandeur. It is slick and massy and would surely get thumbs up from the target audience and trade."

The source further told the news portal that the teaser is expected to drop online in March 2021, followed by the theatrical trailer. The source also hinted that either of the two promos might be attached with the prints of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi which is reportedly scheduled for a release on April 2, 2021.

Earlier, Salman Khan had announced that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will hit the theatres in May on the occasion on Eid, much to the relief of the cinema hall owners and distributers who have been eagerly waiting for the release of a big-ticket Bollywood film to end the dry spell at the box office. Salman's Radhe was earlier slated to release on Eid last year. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic played a major spoilsport as cinema halls were forced to be shut down because of the lockdown.

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a remake of a Korean film titled The Outlaws. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan, Disha Patani And Randeep Hooda Begin Promotions Of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Is Ready With 3 Films For Release; Says Single Screens Have 'Kabristan Kind Of Feel'