Amitabh Bachchan Ends His Association With Pan Masala Brand For THIS Reason

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday today (October 11). While many members of the film fraternity and his fans have been showering him with beautiful birthday wishes, the actor has also taken an important decision on the professional front. Bachchan has terminated his contract with a pan masala brand stating the reason that he was not aware earlier that it falls under 'surrogate advertising.'

A news report in Indian Express quoted an official statement that was released regarding Amitabh Bachchan ending his association with the brand. The statement read as, "Kamala Pasand ... a few days after the commercial was aired, Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week. Upon checking why this sudden move - it was revealed that when Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn't aware that it falls under surrogate advertising Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the Brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion."

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Famous Dialogues Which Have Been Immortalized In Bollywood!

The news report further added that earlier a letter was addressed to the President National Organization For Tobacco Eradication, Shekhar Salkar and Amitabh Bachchan. The letter stated that consuming pan masala has adverse effects on the health of people. The letter further mentioned that being the brand ambassador of the pulse polio campaign, the Amar Akbar Anthony actor should end his contract with the brand. Reportedly, many fans of the superstar were also upset with his collaboration with the brand.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Rare Throwback Picture Of Himself Playing Football On National Sports Day

According to the news report, the letter stated, "s an oncologist and member of an NGO working in the field of tobacco cessation, I am aggrieved and provoked to wage war against the dubious measures, such embellishment done by various influential and famous Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan, leading to increased tobacco use among students." Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan on the occasion of his birthday shared a badass picture of himself on his social media handle. The actor captioned it stating, "walking into the 80th." Many celebs could not stop lauding the post. On the work front, apart from hosting the show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the actor will be seen in movies like Jhund, Brahmastra and Anek.