Chehre Trailer Out: Emraan Hashmi Plays A Dangerous Game With Amitabh Bachchan In This Thriller

Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Rumy Jafry's Chehre is out and it will leave you bowled over by Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's top-notch act. Apart from these two, the trailer also unveils Rhea Chakraborty's look from the movie. Produced by Anand Pandit, the film also casts Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Drithiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor in key roles.

The trailer starts with Emraan taking shelter at Amitabh's home in the mountains amid a snow storm. The former introduces himself as an ad agency executive and soon indulges in playing a dangerous game with Amitabh and his friends. Things take an ugly turn when Emraan finds himself trapped with no way out.

Needless to say, both Emraan and Big B shine in the trailer and outshine everyone else. It would be an interesting watch to see both of them playing a dangerous game, where 'judgement is done, not justice'.

Earlier, while speaking to a media portal, Emraan had spoken about working with Mr Bachchan and said, "I felt like the wait is over. We have grown up following Amitabh Bachchan sir and every artiste in the industry desires to work with him. It seems like I have achieved a huge milestone in my career."

"It is so amazing to see the discipline that Amitabh Bachchan sir has even after being in the industry for over five decades. Our industry is not very discipline-oriented, which can be a little difficult at times. He has inspired me, and so many others, to walk the same path. He is extremely punctual, always reaches the set on time. That is a practice I have always followed. It is motivating to see the respect he gives to his craft, which is why not only me but the industry, the audience, everyone has such high admiration and respect for him," added Emraan.

Coming back to Chehre, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 9, 2021.

