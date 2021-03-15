Chehre: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Flamboyant In The New Poster

The teaser of Anand Pandit's upcoming film Chehre has received an over-powering response from the audience, and now they are eagerly waiting for the trailer to roll out.

Starring the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead and directed by Rumy Jaffery, the trailer of the film is all set to be unveiled on March 18, 2021.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film have now released Amitabh Bachchan's fascinating solo poster. The megastar's dapper and flamboyant look in the film has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced.

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is now all set to release in the cinema houses on April 9, 2021.

