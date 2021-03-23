Chhichhore Wins National Award: Shraddha Kapoor, Naveen Polishetty & Varun Sharma Miss Sushant!

Nitesh Tiwari's 2019 film Chhichhore picked up the National Award for the Best Hindi Film at the 67th National Film Awards on Monday (March 22, 2021). It was a bittersweet moment for the film's team as they remembered late Sushant Singh Rajput who played a pivotal role in the film.

Sushant's co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Naveen Polishetty and Varun Sharma took to their respective social media handles to share their feelings about Chhichhore's National Award win.

Shraddha who essayed the role of Sushant's love interest Maya in Chhichhore, took to her Instagram page and wrote, "Thank you @niteshtiwari22 #SajidNadiadwala for making me a part of this beautiful film 🙏 We miss you @sushantsinghrajput 💫 @fukravarun @naveen.polishetty @tahirrajbhasin @tushar.pandey @saharshkumarshukla @_prat Thank you National award committee 🙏 Thank you to the entire team of Chhichhore ♥️."

Sushant's Chhichhore co-star Navin Polishetty who won hearts with his portrayal of Acid, penned a heartfelt note that read, "#Chhichhore wins the National award for Best film. And #JathiRatnalu is a blockbuster. I know you are watching Sushant. This one is for you . Miss you bhai ❤️ congratulations to Nitesh sir , maya , Derek , bewda, mummy , Sexa and the whole team. Love , Acid."

"A Film which is truly special to all of us. A Film which is very close to our Hearts. This one is for you Kammo❤️✨," Varun Sharma wrote on his Instagram page.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala also dedicated the award to Sushant and said, "On the behalf of NGE, I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can't get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me. And I am tremendously grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us all this very special movie."

