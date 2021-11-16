Cirkus: Rohit Shetty Reveals Ranveer Singh's Film Is Not Adapted From Angoor, Opens Up About Real Plot

Rohit Shetty who is currently basking in the success of Sooryavanshi recently opened up about his next project. While the filmmaker just confirmed he will be returning with Ajay Devgn's Singham, Rohit has also directed another film with Ranveer Singh titled Cirkus.

Reports have claimed that Cirkus is adapted from the old classic Angoor. Gulzar's classic 1982 comedy Angoor starred Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, apart from Ranveer Singh, Cirkus also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles.

However, denying the reports, Rohit Shetty opened up about the film's real plot to Bollywood Life. He said, "We've made a cute. comedy film with Ranveer called Cirkus. It's not similar to Angooor at all. If I have to genuinely tell you, Cirkus is not Angoor, it's Comedy of Errors, which is a Shakespearean play."

Talking about Comedy of Errors, Rohit revealed numerous plays have been made based on the play naming Do Dooni Chaar, Angoor and more. He added, "Some have also written books on it. So, it's from that play, but it's a totally different take, a different universe if I have to tell you."

Rohit also revealed that the maker yet do not have a release date in mind for the film. "And there's a lot of time left for it to release, too, as we had to wait a long time for Sooryavanshi and now we're promoting it. We don't have any release date in mind (for Cirkus), we'll complete its last schedule in December," Rohit Shetty concluded.