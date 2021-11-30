deepika-padukone-s-highly-anticipated-film-with-shakun-batra-to-have-a-title-soon

Deepika Padukone's much anticipated next with Shakun Batra, to have a title soon. The actress has been working non-stop for the film and in a treat for all her fans, the title is going to be announced soon.

A source shares, "A couple of weeks ago, Deepika had announced the wrap of her film with Shakun Batra, and everytime this film has been spoken about, what's missing has been the title. But now the name of the film is finally going to be announced within this week."

He adds, "Deepika had learnt yoga for the film to ace her role to perfection and these days she has been dubbing for the film."

Since not much has been revealed about the film till now, its going to be an exciting update for the fans once the title is announced. It's going to be the next release from the world renowned actress which is why it is one of the most anticipated projects of Bollywood.