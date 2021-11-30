deepika-padukone-s-highly-anticipated-film-with-shakun-batra-to-have-a-title-soon

Deepika
Padukone's
much
anticipated
next
with
Shakun
Batra,
to
have
a
title
soon.
The
actress
has
been
working
non-stop
for
the
film
and
in
a
treat
for
all
her
fans,
the
title
is
going
to
be
announced
soon.
A
source
shares,
"A
couple
of
weeks
ago,
Deepika
had
announced
the
wrap
of
her
film
with
Shakun
Batra,
and
everytime
this
film
has
been
spoken
about,
what's
missing
has
been
the
title.
But
now
the
name
of
the
film
is
finally
going
to
be
announced
within
this
week."
He
adds,
"Deepika
had
learnt
yoga
for
the
film
to
ace
her
role
to
perfection
and
these
days
she
has
been
dubbing
for
the
film."
Since
not
much
has
been
revealed
about
the
film
till
now,
its
going
to
be
an
exciting
update
for
the
fans
once
the
title
is
announced.
It's
going
to
be
the
next
release
from
the
world
renowned
actress
which
is
why
it
is
one
of
the
most
anticipated
projects
of
Bollywood.