    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Deepika Padukone's Highly Anticipated Film With Shakun Batra To Have A Title Soon

      By
      |

      Deepika Padukone's much anticipated next with Shakun Batra, to have a title soon. The actress has been working non-stop for the film and in a treat for all her fans, the title is going to be announced soon.

      Deepika Padukone Starts Dubbing For Shakun Batra's FilmDeepika Padukone Starts Dubbing For Shakun Batra's Film

      A source shares, "A couple of weeks ago, Deepika had announced the wrap of her film with Shakun Batra, and everytime this film has been spoken about, what's missing has been the title. But now the name of the film is finally going to be announced within this week."

      deepika-padukone-s-highly-anticipated-film-with-shakun-batra-to-have-a-title-soon

      He adds, "Deepika had learnt yoga for the film to ace her role to perfection and these days she has been dubbing for the film."

      Did You Know Deepika Padukone Prepped For Shakun Batra's Next With Her Special Playlist?Did You Know Deepika Padukone Prepped For Shakun Batra's Next With Her Special Playlist?

      Since not much has been revealed about the film till now, its going to be an exciting update for the fans once the title is announced. It's going to be the next release from the world renowned actress which is why it is one of the most anticipated projects of Bollywood.

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 18:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 30, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X