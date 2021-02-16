Deepika Padukone Dancing Away With Her ‘Alter Egos’ Is A Fun Sight You Cannot Miss

Deepika Padukone is one celeb who never fails to unleash her fun side on her social media handle. Recently the actor shared a trippy video on the same wherein she can be seen dancing with her 'alter egos.' Needless to say, the video gives one all the energy they need to brighten up their day.

The video has Deepika Padukone getting groovy on catchy music. She is soon joined by several clones of herself pulling off some different dance moves to the beat of the music. The Piku actor can be seen sporting a pink crop top and pants which she has paired up with a yellow jacket. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh was also quick to react to a post with laughing emojis. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Deepika Padukone was also recently lauded for shutting down a troll in a badass manner. The actor had shared a screenshot of a user abusing her on her Instagram DM. Sharing the same on her Instagram story, the Bajirao Mastani actor had captioned the same stating, "Wow! Your family and friends must be so proud of you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled next alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in the much-awaited films, Pathan and Fighter opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan respectively. Apart from that, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor is also gearing up for her ambitious project, Mahabharat. She will be essaying the role of Draupadi in the same. The rumour mills are also doing the rounds that Deepika has been roped on to play Sita in the film Ramayan. The movie is also rumoured to star Mahesh Babu as Lord Ram and Hrithik Roshan as Ravan.

Speculations are also rife that Deepika Padukone has been approached by the makers of Dhoom 4 to play the main antagonist. The actor is excited to give a nod for the same but has to schedule her other professional commitments accordingly. Lastly, she will be seen alongside her husband Ranveer Singh in the sports drama 83 as Romi Bhatia.