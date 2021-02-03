Dharma Productions' Shashank Khaitan To Conduct Direction Masterclass

Living to their promise of getting the top industry artists as mentors, Unlu today announced the launch of Unluclass by famous Director Shashank Khaitan. Tighten your belts to watch the journey from Kolkata to Nashik to Bollywood, created and explained by Shashank himself in his Unluclass.

Born in Kolkata and raised in a Marwari family, 38-year-old Shashank is a director, dancer, actor, writer and also a producer at Dharma Productions. In his Unluclass, Shashank is going to spill beans on the secret recipe that goes on to make for a perfect industry professional in the field of Direction. Besides, he also shares a list of Do’s and Don’ts which he likes to term as 'usual mistakes that are avoidable and create an impact’.

Whether you have been in the industry working as a Director or you wish to pursue a career in Direction, Shashank’s Unluclass is the perfect platform that can give you heaps of learning and inspiration - like how he points out in the class that Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was his 20th script that became one of the biggest successes The unluclass according to Shashank is no less than a practical training or internship for anyone.

With his directorial hits such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dhadak, producer in Good News and Dil Bechara, Shashank’s story is similar to many of ours. From measuring a journey of 13 years of struggle to finally finding his first break in the industry to having less than Rs 100 in his bank account, Shashank has lived his life on his sleeves.

At his Unluclass, one will be able to feel every emotion, depth, energy, pain, persistence and so much more that has gone into making this man follow his dreams.

“I’m so excited to share my Unluclass with every friend out there who wishes to create their spot in Direction. I have a very natural story to myself which includes struggles, pains, empty wallets but there was one thing that I was always full of – which was my Desire to make my dream come true. My classes is going to ignite that desire in you and help create the path for that too,” says Shashank Khaitan while sharing this development.

“Unfortunately, many of us get deprived of the training that can carve out the best in us. Thanks to Unlu, for launching Unluclass where one can learn the tricks of the trade from Industry veterans – anywhere, anytime”, he adds.

Log on to your Unluclass to find all the secrets and ingredients that go into becoming a good director revealed by Khaitan in these sessions which he has given to many actors like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor etc, who have now become superstars.

Launched in mid last year, Unlu is a celebrity engagement platform founded by Vipul Agrawal, Himanshu Periwal, Akshay Pruthi and Anurag Dalia. The brand came up with Unluclass to make hobby and skill learning accessible for all, leveraging its collaborations with over 2000+ renowned industry artists on their platform. Every week, the brand announces a new Unluclass. In the past weeks they have leaked us for classes in different genres like comedy, writing, acting etc.

“We are happy to deliver the best mentors to our audience through the Unluclasses. This is our way to share the love we have received for Unlu. At only Rs 499 one can hone their skills from the best in the industry artist, just at a click of a button. So far, we have witnessed superb response from our audience and our team will continue to deliver the best,” says Unlu Co-Founders Vipul Agrawal & Himanshu Periwal.

