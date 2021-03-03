Divya Dutta Takes A Dig At Media For Labelling Her As Supporting Actor; Questions Blatant Sexism In Bollywood

Divya Dutta who has been a part of films like Veer-Zara, Aaja Nachle and Badlapur, recently expressed her displeasure on being labelled as a 'supporting actor' in a series of tweets. The actress took a swipe at media and said that while her well-wishers think she deserves better, she doesn't like it when they tag her as a supporting actor.

Divya tweeted, "Kuch journo dosto yun hain ki (some journalist friends) I understand u feel I deserve better, but pls don't try branding me with a tag of supporting actor. Am not. I am an actor. A complete one at that where I play all sorts of roles . Even leads. U understand? U better understand."

She also questioned the blatant sexism in Bollywood that hails a male actor as "versatile" when they do every kinds of roles but reserves a discriminatory label like "supporting" for female actors.

The actress wrote in her next tweet, "It amuses me that male actors who do the same I.e play every kind of roles are not given this term . They are called versatile. but this tag is bestowed upon me because in ur opinion I deserved better. I appreciate . I am very happy doing t best roles in the business."

"In the meantime., let me be what I love being!! An actor! Don't try brand me. I don't need it," the actress signed off.

Workwise, Divya Dutta was recently seen in Netflix's anthology of short films, Zindagi In Shots. Her upcoming projects include Kangana Ranaut's female spy thriller Dhaakad and Umesh Shukla's family entertainer Aankh Micholi which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Mrunal Thakur in leading roles.

