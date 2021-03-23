Did You Miss This Heart-Winning Video Of Salman Khan Dancing Happily With Special Kids?

A couple of days ago, Salman Khan shared a beautiful video on his Instagram page on World Down Syndrome Day, wherein the superstar is seen dancing happily with special kids. In the video, apart from Salman, his Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha and actor-politician Bina Kak can also be spotted dancing along with the kids. The video is indeed heart-warming, and apparently owing to the same reason, it has taken the internet by storm.

It's known to all that Salman loves kids, and whenever he has an encounter with kids, he makes sure to pamper them. The video is another proof that he doesn't care a bit about his stardom when he's around kids, and loves to enjoy their company to the fullest.

Salman captioned the video as, "Dancing with the kids of Umang. God bless you and love you all. @kakbina #Umang #DownSyndromeDay."

Many followers praised Salman for his kind gesture towards the special kids, and hailed him as the most humble superstar of Bollywood.

"You're one of the most down to earth man.. Don't know why people disrespect you.. we love you Sallu Bhai," wrote a netizen.

Another fan wrote, "Trolls negativity aapka kuch nh ukhaad sakta aise laakhon bacchon ki dua aapke saath hai."

"You are God's child Salman Khan," commented another fan on his video.

ALSO READ: When Katrina Kaif Said She And Salman Khan Were Happy Because They Kept Their Feelings Private

With respect to work, Salman will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also casts Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in key roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on May 13, 2021 and fans are waiting for it with bated breath.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

ALSO READ: When Katrina Kaif Said 'Salman Khan Can't Handle Romantic Scenes'