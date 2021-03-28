Holi 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Preity Zinta & Others Wish Fans

Unlike the previous years, the country is having a low-key Holi celebration this year owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic. When it comes to Bollywood, all celebrations and Holi parties have been canceled due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in Mumbai city. However, Bollywood celebs have made sure that they wish their dear fans and followers, in the auspicious occasion of Holi.

Several popular Bollywood celebs, including Amitabh Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Preity Zinta, and others wished the fans on Holi 2021 with warm messages posted on their respective social media pages. Have a look...

Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary superstar took to his official Twitter page and penned down a festival special message for his fans and followers. "Happy Festival day to All: Lailat Al Bara ah. Night of forgiving forgiveness to our Muslim Friends. Palm Sunday for our Christian Friends. Passover to Jewish friends and Holi To Hindu friends. What a coincidence. every hundred years or so all celebrate together." wrote Amitabh Bachchan on his Twitter post.

Pankaj Tripathi

The supremely talented actor took to his official Instagram page and shared a Holi special picture with his wife Mridula Tripathi. "Sunday Special होली स्पेशल । PC : @neil_lamba" Pankaj Tripathi captioned the picture.

Preity Zinta

The gorgeous actress shared a couple of throwback pictures with her husband Gene Goodenough, which was clicked during the Holi celebrations of last year, on her Instagram page. "Happy Holi everyone ❤️ May this festival of colours add the colour of happiness, health and positivity to all our lives. Feels strange to have No Holi celebration this year due to the pandemic .... so I'm putting up some previous Holi photos to keep the spirit of Holi alive 🤩 #Happyholi #Patiparmeshwar #throwback #ting" Preity Zinta wrote on her post.

