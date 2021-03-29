Holi For Priyanka Chopra With Nick Jonas & In-Laws Is All About Celebrating Loved Ones

Priyanka Chopra's this year Holi celebration is all about family and flowers. The actress shared snippets of her low-key celebration with husband Nick Jonas, father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas.

Priyanka who has been busy shooting in London, was accompanied by her family for the Indian festival of colours. Chopra while sharing the pictures, urged her global fans to stay indoors and stay safe. She captioned the pictures as, "Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone."

In the first photo, Priyanka, Nick and her in-laws can be seen posing in white outfits, with splashes of colours on them. Chopra had a giant pichkari in her hand while some paper and flower-inspired decor can be seen in the background. The other pictures in the gallery gave a glimpse of the decor with colours and flowers.

Nick also shared the same set of pictures on his own Instagram page and wrote, "Happy Holi! From our family to yours! #holi."

Notably, in 2020, Priyanka and Nick had travelled to Mumbai for the Holi celebration before the lockdown was imposed. The two were spotted at the Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani alongside other celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and others.

On the professional front, the actress recently turned author with her memoir Unfinished and business owner as she opened her Indian restaurant in New York. She is currently shooting for Amazon original series Citadel in Europe.

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that she will begin work on a Bollywood project next year, and will also be seen in Matrix 4 and Text For You.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Had A Sassy Reply For A Fan Who Questioned Her For Not Inviting Him To Her Wedding

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Reveals An Update On Her Next Bollywood Film; Fans Can't Contain Their Excitement