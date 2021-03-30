Amrita Rao’s Little Munchkin Veer Celebrates His First Holi, Daddy RJ Anmol Shares A Glimpse

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's baby boy Veer had his first Holi celebration this year and his parents cannot be more ecstatic about it. Anmol shared a glimpse of the same in the form of a delightful video on his social media handle. By the looks of it, it can be safely said that the cute munchkin's first Holi was fun personified.

Talking about the same, Anmol shared the video which showed all the elements which comprised a family's Holi celebration. The video has glimpses of things like Golgappas, Jalebis, Gujiyas and Thandai which made their Holi all the more special. Lastly, Amrita, Anmol and baby Veer can be seen touching a plate full of colours which looked super endearing to witness. The popular Amitabh Bachchan track 'Rang Barse' can be seen playing in the background. Take a look at the video shared by the radio jockey.

Meanwhile, Anmol had shared a heartfelt post of Amrita Rao breastfeeding their baby boy. He also penned a beautiful note in the same. He mentioned how the Main Hoon Na actor breastfeeding Veer is the most beautiful sight for him every day. He called it a surreal, magical and godly sight.

Anmol called it the toughest duty but went on to say how Amrita does it all night and day with a smile on her face. He added that looking at Amrita and Veer's bond, he wishes to salute his mother and every other mother on this planet. His caption read as, "Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day...It's so Surreal, So Magical... Almost Godly. It is the Toughest Duty - All Night, All Day & She does it with a smile on her face... to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way... I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet ...Why to wait for Mother's Day, I Say." Take a look at the post.

Amrita and Anmol welcomed their little bundle of joy in November last year. The couple had made the first glimpse of Veer public by sharing a lovely picture of him lying in the bed with them. Anmol had captioned the same stating, "Our World, Our Happiness, Veer."