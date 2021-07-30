Kangana Ranaut Faces A Contempt Petition By Author Ashish Kaul For Allegedly Lying In Court

It was earlier reported that author Ashish Kaul had filed a copyright infringement case against actress Kangana Ranaut regarding her upcoming project Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. Now according to the latest update in the case, Kaul has also filed a contempt petition against Kangana in the Bombay High Court. The author alleged that Kangana has lied to the court for the renewal of her passport as she did not reveal other cases filed against her in the other different courts.

Ashish Kaul's lawyers Yogita Joshi and Adnan Sheikh spoke with The Times Of India on the matter and said, "We served a letter to Javed Akhtar Ji and found out through his reply that there was concealing of facts in the Passport Application and this is a serious offence. We are duty-bound to bring this to the notice of the Hon'ble High Court and if fraud committed upon the court is established then there are bound of having repercussions."

The author has filed the case after the Metropolitan magistrate, Andheri, RR Khan rejected the plea of lyricist Javed Akhtar that he had filed through his lawyer seeking issuance of an arrest warrant against Kangana Ranaut. It was also earlier reported that a court in Mumbai Tuesday allowed as the last chance actor Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking exemption from personal appearance in the defamation case filed by Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar and directed her to remain present on the next date of hearing without fail. The court also informed Akhtar that he can move the plea again if Ranaut fails to appear at the next hearing.

Talking about Ashish Kaul, the author had filed the FIR against Kangana Ranaut on March 12, 2021. The author's lawyers Yogita Joshi and Ravish Zamindar had revealed to IANS about the notice sent by them. They stated, "We have just served the Khar police station a notice to seek what has been done so far in MECR 1/2021, which was registered on 12/03/2021 against Kangana Ranaut and others." Earlier in March, Ashish had sent a notice to Khar Police Station calling for immediate action against the Panga actress. The writer also questioned why any police procedure did not happen against Kangana.