Kangana Ranaut Says Bollywood Is Hostile, Got Secret Calls From Akshay Kumar & Others Praising Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut who is gearing up for the release of Thalaivi, revealed that she has been getting secret calls from Bollywood A-listers like Akshay Kumar praising the film. However, the actress also pointed out that 'Bollywood is so hostile' that she could not be praised openly.

Kangana has been highly praised by critics and fans alike after the release of Thalaivi's trailer. The makers had unveiled the trailer on her birthday (March 23). Meanwhile, fellow artists like Ram Gopal Varma, Hansal Mehta and South actress Samantha Akkineni had praised her, while most of Bollywood had been quiet.

Scriptwriter Aniruddha Guha recently praised Kangana as an exceptional actor while replying to a tweet asking about Bollywood opinions that can get you in trouble. Kangana replied to the tweet revealing that the fear of the Bollywood mafia is real. She took to Twitter and revealed that she had been praised only in secret.

"Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me can get people in trouble,I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like @akshaykumar they praised @Thalaivithefilm trailer to sky but unlike Alia and Deepika films they can't openly praise it. Movie mafia terror," the Manikarnika actress wrote.

In a subsequent tweet, Kangana hoped that people didn't indulge in power play in an industry based on art. "Wish an industry of art can be objective when it comes to art, and not indulge in power play and politics when it comes to cinema, my political views and spirituality should not make me a target of bullying, harassment and isolation but if they do, then obviously I will win," she added.

On the work front, Kangana currently is busy shooting for her action thriller Dhaakad. She will also be seen in the upcoming film Tejas and has announced a new project as the sequel to Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The sequel titled Manikarnika Returns will be based on the legend of Digga.

Thalaivi based on the life of late actor-politician J Jayalalithaa, is set to release on April 23, 2021.

