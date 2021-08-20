Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Picture Of Her Toddler Jeh's Naptime

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently holidaying in the exotic locales of Maldives along with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The family whisked off to the location to celebrate Saif's birthday on August 16. Kareena has since then been on a photo-sharing spree from her holiday and her latest post is too adorable to miss. The actress shared a picture of her toddler son Jeh's nap time on her Instagram story.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen in a black sleeveless top that she has paired up with black glares. The picture further shows a tiny Jeh fast asleep in his mother's arms. While one cannot see his face, nevertheless he is looking super cute in his white baby clothes in his mother's arms. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress captioned the picture using the "Lights Camera Naptime" filter. Take a look at the actress' Instagram story that was shared by a Bollywood fan page.

Earlier on her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan's birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a beautiful post for him. Kareena shared a family picture with Saif and their sons Taimur and Jeh. The Jab We Met actress looked pretty in a printed kaftan while Saif looked handsome in a white kurta. Their sons Taimur and Jeh look adorable in the picture. The picture has Jeh lying down beside his mother in his blue baby clothes. The second picture had the couple enjoying the view from their pool. She captioned it stating, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want." Take a look at the pictures.

In an earlier interview with NDTV, Kareena Kapoor Khan had spoken about not revealing her son Jeh's pictures on social media. The actress had said, "(Not sharing pictures of Jeh) is a bit of conscious decision because I think the fact that there was so much media frenzy on Taimur and what's his name and generally everything about him, so this time around, just need a little bit of breather." On the work front, Kareena will be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan.