Kareena Kapoor On Media Frenzy Around Taimur, Jeh: I Don't Want Anybody To Be So Interested In Them

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is a darling with the netizens and paparazzi. His pictures never fail to take social media by storm. And now, his baby brother Jeh aka Jehangir is also in the limelight. Recently in an interview with NDTV, Kareena opened up on the media frenzy surrounding both her sons.

The Good Newwz actress revealed that she has consciously decided not to share Jeh's pictures on social media after seeing the media frenzy around Taimur on his names and photos.

Kareena told NDTV, "(Not sharing pictures of Jeh) is a bit of conscious decision because I think the fact that there was so much media frenzy on Taimur and what's his name and generally everything about him, so this time around, just need a little bit of breather."

She continued, "At the end of the day, they are kids, they need to have their space, they need to have their time. And I don't want anybody to be so interested in them. They should be allowed their space to grow, not this constant pressure of being in the limelight. And that's why we have taken this decision for Jeh."

In the same interview, Bebo also revealed that Taimur is quite protective of Jeh and has got that "older brother vibe."

Speaking about the same, Kareena shared, "He is overwhelmed and thrilled. We were worried at first that if he would be slightly jealous or that slightly feeling of, like there is someone new in the house but you know, Taimur is so wonderful that he is actually protective about him now. When one or two of his friends come over now, he is like, 'Have you seen my brother? Have you seen him, have you said hello to him?' This is the way he asks his friends."

Kareena told the news channel that whenever she and Saif Ali Khan tease Taimur about going on a holiday without his baby brother, he replies, "No, not without Jeh."

"We also tease him sometimes, we tell him like shall Saif, me and him go on a holiday, I will ask him and he will be like, 'No, not without Jeh'. He is protective, he has got that older brother vibe. In that sense, it just worked out perfectly fine. There was never that insecurity and I think me and Saif also balanced it out a little bit," the actress told the news channel.

With respect to work, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.