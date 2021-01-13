Lohri 2021: Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar And Others Extend Warm Wishes To Fans

Taapsee Pannu

The Thappad actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture in which she is all smiles while sitting next to the bonfire. She captioned her snap, "Happy Lohri," and wished fans with the popular track 'Sundar Mundriye'.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut tweeted a bunch of her pictures in which she is seen celebrating Lohri as a kid and wrote, "In Himachal we have a tradition of singing Lohri, when I was small, children made groups and sang Lohri in neighbourhoods and collected money/sweets, children in villages and joint families have much more fun than city kids in nuclear families, anyway #HappyLohri2021."

Karan Johar

The filmmaker took to his Twitter page to wish fans on Lohri and wrote, "#happylohri to one and all....may this festival ring in the positivity and light we all need ...."

Diljit Dosanjh

The Good Newwz actor dedicated the festival to the farmers of the country and wrote, "2021 Di LOHRI Desh De KISAN'AN De Naal BABA SAB DA BHALA KAREY."

Amitabh Bachchan

The Shahenshah of Bollywood also extended warm greetings to his fans on Lohri and tweeted, "T 3782 - Happy Lohri .. prosperity and peace .. 🙏."