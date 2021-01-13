Lohri 2021: Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar And Others Extend Warm Wishes To Fans
Lohri is a popular Punjabi folk festival in which people celebrate the passing of winter solstice. It marks the beginning of the harvest festival. The word 'Lohri' is derived from two words, til (sesame) and rorhi (jaggery), which are traditionally eaten during the festival.
While the celebrations are low-key this year owing to the pandemic, many Bollywood stars took to social media to extend their heartfelt greetings to their fans on the auspicious festival of Lohri. Here's what some of them had to say.
Taapsee Pannu
The Thappad actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture in which she is all smiles while sitting next to the bonfire. She captioned her snap, "Happy Lohri," and wished fans with the popular track 'Sundar Mundriye'.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut tweeted a bunch of her pictures in which she is seen celebrating Lohri as a kid and wrote, "In Himachal we have a tradition of singing Lohri, when I was small, children made groups and sang Lohri in neighbourhoods and collected money/sweets, children in villages and joint families have much more fun than city kids in nuclear families, anyway #HappyLohri2021."
Karan Johar
The filmmaker took to his Twitter page to wish fans on Lohri and wrote, "#happylohri to one and all....may this festival ring in the positivity and light we all need ...."
Diljit Dosanjh
The Good Newwz actor dedicated the festival to the farmers of the country and wrote, "2021 Di LOHRI Desh De KISAN'AN De Naal BABA SAB DA BHALA KAREY."
Amitabh Bachchan
The Shahenshah of Bollywood also extended warm greetings to his fans on Lohri and tweeted, "T 3782 - Happy Lohri .. prosperity and peace .. 🙏."
