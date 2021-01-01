Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's New Year 2021 Celebration: Actress Gets Goofy With Family; Big B Wishes Fans

Cuteness Overload

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dropped this adorable mother-daughter clicks on her Instagram page in which she and her daughter Aaradhya pose happily for pictures. The actress captioned these snaps as, "✨🎊💝LOVE , PEACE and HAPPINESS GOD BLESS 🌟🌈💖HAPPY 2021💝✨."

Party Toh Banti Hai!

The veteran actor's party hat and snazzy glass is the main centre of attention in this picture. Big B wished his fans by writing, "Peace love and harmony 2021 ..वर्ष नव हर्ष नव ; जीवन उत्कर्ष नव."

Earlier, Senior Bachchan had reflected on the year gone by in his blog and posted, "It was an odd year 2020 and the next could be odd too but in the better sense than the previous and just the feel of 1.1.'21 has a certain ring about it. A ring that provokes attention and perhaps tidings of the refreshed year. It does not require more than this to be said or expressed. At times the unsaid proves better than the said, most of the time in all walks of life, even this walk. There is a wait for the morn to appear and to make promises of resolution and a change in habits work and so much more which perhaps did not have the attention that it deserved."

Aishwarya & Family Welcome New Year With Gusto

The actress is seen cheering with her daughter Aaradhya, husband Abhishek, father-in-law Amitabh and mother-in-law Jaya in this happy picture.

Princess Diaries

Aishwarya also shared a sweet picture of her daughter Aaradhya dressed in a pink outfit, flaunting her cute smile for the lens. The little one is seen holding a bouquet of colourful roses.