Nick Jonas Enjoys A Meal Of Gajar Ka Halwa And Butter Chicken In Wife Priyanka Chopra's Restaurant Sona

Nick Jonas took to his social media handle to share a picture of him enjoying a sumptuous meal of Indian food in his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona in New York. Nick shared a menu card of the restaurant on his Instagram stories. Needless to say, it showed some yummy list of Indian dishes that the singer binged on.

Talking about the same, Nick Jonas shared the picture of the menu card where at the top it is written, "Remember This Family Dinner.' By the looks of it, the 'Sucker For You' singer was sitting at the section of the restaurant that is named 'Mimi' which is his wife Priyanka Chopra's nickname. The delicious list of dishes that were in the store was Gajar Ka Halwa, Butter Chicken, buckwheat Bhel, Dhaba Dal Tadka and Goan fish curry. Take a look at the singer's post.

Priyanka Chopra had launched her restaurant Sona in NYC in March earlier this year. The Sky Is Pink actress had shared some beautiful pictures from the opening of the restaurant. She had shared a glimpse of the dishes and the lovely ambience of the restaurant. The actress had also shared an endearing message on the occasion.

The White Tiger actress had written, "TODAY IS OPENING DAY @sonanewyork! What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can't wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC. This has been a team effort all the way... from the many many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions with @maneeshkgoyal, @davidrabin8, Chef @harinayak, and @mabowersinc, to landing on the perfect name, all thanks to @nickjonas - yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means "gold," and he had heard that word in India, well...A LOT, throughout our wedding. We're opening following all NYC and NY State safety guidelines to ensure you have a night to remember. I'm devastated I'm not there to celebrate, but I'm definitely there in heart and spirit...and on FaceTime."