Parineeti Chopra Reveals Tapping Into Some ‘Innermost Traumatic Memories’ For The Girl On The Train

The makers of the film, The Girl On The Train recently revealed its trailer and the lead actor of the film, Parineeti Chopra has been on the receiving end of several praises for her performance in the same. The actor can clearly be seen shedding off her girl-next-door image for the film as her character consists of some intense and gritty shades in the film. Parineeti recently revealed how getting into the skin of her character was a difficult process for her and that she had to tap into some traumatic memories of herself for the same.

Parineeti Chopra revealed how she broke down several times on the sets of the film, as she was haunted by some dark memories of her life. Talking about the same with Mid-Day, the actor said, "I have tapped into my innermost traumatic memories to bring this character to life. I don't remember how many times I broke down on the set because I was revisiting memories that I had buried deep in my mind and heart."

Parineeti also went on to say how the film always kept her on the edge and that every shot was very difficult for her. She added, "I never wanted to face those incidents again. I realised that to be able to pull off this character, I will have to dig deep into my past and confront the pain I endured in my personal life. This film has taken me to hell and back because it constantly kept me on the edge. It wasn't easy [to be in this state] before every shot."

Talking about The Girl On The Train, the film is helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film will also be starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwari and Kirti Kulhari in pivotal roles. The film will be releasing on February 26, on Netflix.

