Prithviraj Teaser: Memes Featuring Akshay Kumar Go Viral; Netizens Find Smiling Picture Of Actor In War Scene

Earlier today, the teaser of Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood got unveiled today and it left netizens divided into two thoughts. While some are in awe of Akshay Kumar's portrayal as Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, others are not so impressed with the teaser. Amid the mixed reactions, several memes on Akshay Kumar is going viral on the internet. It all happened when a smiling picture of Akshay from the teaser's war scene surfaced on Twitter and netizens went berserk with their creativity.

Have a look at the viral memes below..

It's more like Baala from housefull 4 but with hairs....#PrithvirajTeaser pic.twitter.com/6ymK5L5Mur — ray (@batman_437) November 15, 2021

No wonder Akshay Kumar is considered the best mainstream actor in Comedy roles. He has the potential to make an Intense scene into a comedy. Thanks to 133 Teeth!! #PrithvirajTeaser pic.twitter.com/PBVgLHvCGB — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) November 15, 2021

#PrithvirajTeaser



Tera mera sath rahega

Jab tak ae sanam ye winter ❄️ rahega pic.twitter.com/XFkAgaZqoJ — Àaynstein💫 (@flaatoon) November 15, 2021

Serious role mai bhi jo hasa de wo @akshaykumar #PrithvirajTeaser is not up to the mark feels like maharaja Bala from housefull 4 is back again #YRF50 pic.twitter.com/RHd2lyCy9d — BeingChinu 1 (@BeingChinu1) November 15, 2021

Coming back to the period film, it is based on the life of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay essays the warrior king who fought valiantly against Muhammad Ghori. Manushi Chhillar on the other hand, plays Sanyogita in the film.

In a press release, Akshay Kumar said, "The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values."

Earlier, speaking about the film, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi who is best known for his TV series Chanakya, had told a media portal, "Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called 'Prithviraj Raso' by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from couple of versions of 'Raso', there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life and times. In addition to these, there are commentaries on 'Raso'."

Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 21, 2022.