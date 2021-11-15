    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Prithviraj Teaser: Memes Featuring Akshay Kumar Go Viral; Netizens Find Smiling Picture Of Actor In War Scene

      By
      |

      Earlier today, the teaser of Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood got unveiled today and it left netizens divided into two thoughts. While some are in awe of Akshay Kumar's portrayal as Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, others are not so impressed with the teaser. Amid the mixed reactions, several memes on Akshay Kumar is going viral on the internet. It all happened when a smiling picture of Akshay from the teaser's war scene surfaced on Twitter and netizens went berserk with their creativity.

      Prithviraj Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar And Sonu Sood Give You Goosebumps!Prithviraj Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar And Sonu Sood Give You Goosebumps!

      prithviraj-teaser-memes-featuring-akshay-kumar-go-viral-netizens-find-smiling-picture-in-war-scene

      Have a look at the viral memes below..

      Coming back to the period film, it is based on the life of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay essays the warrior king who fought valiantly against Muhammad Ghori. Manushi Chhillar on the other hand, plays Sanyogita in the film.

      Sooryavanshi Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Entertainer Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark In Week 2Sooryavanshi Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Entertainer Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark In Week 2

      In a press release, Akshay Kumar said, "The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values."

      Earlier, speaking about the film, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi who is best known for his TV series Chanakya, had told a media portal, "Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called 'Prithviraj Raso' by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from couple of versions of 'Raso', there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life and times. In addition to these, there are commentaries on 'Raso'."

      Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 21, 2022.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 19:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 15, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X