Priyanka Chopra Calls COVID-19 Situation In India 'Grave', Begs Everyone To Stay Home

The surge in the COVID-19 cases in various parts of the country has become a pressing concern for everyone. While several states have now imposed strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, our Bollywood celebrities are also doing their bit by urging their fans to ensure safety amid the ongoing health crisis.

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently took to social media to express her concern over the rising COVID-19 cases in India and requested everyone to stay home for their "family, friends, neighbours, community, and also our frontline workers."

The Quantico actress began her post by writing that she is scared after seeing the images and stories from different parts of India.

PeeCee wrote on her Twitter page, "The Covid 19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary... the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point."

She continued, "Please stay home...I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community, and also our frontline workers."

Priyanka further emphasized on how taking small precautions could take off some pressure on our healthcare system and wrote, "Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing: • Stay home • Ensure everyone you know stays home • If you have to step out, wear a mask • Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation... we cannot take this lightly. • Get the vaccine when it's your turn."

The Aitraaz actress is currently shooting for her web series Citadel in London.

Coming back to the COVID-19 scenario in India, the surge in cases has again affected the entertainment industry. The release date of many films like Thalaivi, Sooryavanshi and others have been put on hold owing to theatre halls being shut down for the second time because of the lockdown in states like Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, many stars like Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sameera Reddy and others have tested positive for COVID-19. On the other hand, celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and others have recently recovered from the virus.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Had To Teach People In Hollywood How To Say Her Name; 'If You Can Say Oprah You Can Say Chopra

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Had A Sassy Reply For A Fan Who Questioned Her For Not Inviting Him To Her Wedding