Priyanka Chopra Collaborates With Victoria's Secret, Says She Got Her First Gift From The Brand At 16

Lingerie giant, Victoria's Secret has roped in seven women achievers including global star Priyanka Chopra in an attempt to revamp the brand for a dramatic shift in the company's image. The actress recently opened up about the inclusive campaign and said that she is excited to make the brand's customers feel represented.

In a statement, Priyanka said that the brand is special to her, and added, "I can vividly remember the thrill at 16 opening a gift from Victoria's Secret given to me by my aunt. A new era always brings a sense of freedom, and the opportunity to play a part in shaping the evolution and future success of a heritage brand like Victoria's Secret is so exciting to me."

"As we work together to chart the path forward in a new and impactful way, I'm not only looking forward to developing future collections that are inclusive of all people, but I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria's Secret to feel represented and like they belong," she added.

Apart from Priyanka, the campaign has also roped in US soccer champ Megan Rapinoe, South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, Los Angeles-based photographer Amanda de Cadenet, Chinese skier Eileen Gu, British model and body activist Paloma Elsesser and Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio, who is Victoria's Secret's first transgender model.

Victoria's Secret launched the initiative nearly two years ago after drawing criticism for not embracing models of all sizes and backgrounds. The brand had ended the Victoria's Secret Angel title and cancelled the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2019.

While announcing the new initiative the brand's spokesperson said in a statement, "We are proud to announce an exciting new partnership platform, #TheVSCollective, designed to shape the future of Victoria's Secret. These extraordinary partners, with their unique backgrounds, interests and passions will collaborate with us to create revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, new internal associate programs and rally support for causes vital to women."

All the women representing the brand will be sharing experiences as they champion other women and support their journey. The initiative is reportedly designed to positively impact the lives of women.