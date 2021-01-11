Priyanka Chopra Hails Kamala Harris In Her Powerful Note; Calls Her 'A Positive Example Of Leadership'

Priyanka Chopra Lauds Kamala Harris

The Quantico star shared the cover page of Vogue's latest special issue on Kamala Harris and wrote, "After watching the horror of how things unfolded this week on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, it's promising that in just 10 days America will be inherited by such a positive example of leadership."

Priyanka Chopra Expresses Her Happiness Over Kamala Harris' Indian Roots

She further added, "A WOMAN! A WOMAN OF COLOR! AN INDIAN WOMAN! A BLACK WOMAN! A WOMAN WHOSE PARENTS WERE BORN OUTSIDE THE US! And could there be anything more special, as the VP Elect put it, than the fact that little girls will only know a world where a woman is the Vice President of the US. Coming from India, a country (like many others around the world) that has had several female leaders, it's hard to believe that this is the US' first! But it surely won't be the last!"

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Had Congratulated Kamala Harris' On Her Victory In US Presidential Election 2020

The actress had taken to her Instagram page and written, "America spoke in record breaking numbers and the verdict is in... EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function. It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President Elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen!! 💙❤️🤍 #DemocracyRocks, Congratulations America."