priyanka-chopra-reveals-how-jee-le-zaraa-with-alia-bhatt-and-katrina-kaif-came-into-the-picture

Yesterday, who's who of B-town congratulated Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani as their production house Excel Entertainment completed twenty years. Today, Farhan took everyone by surprise with the announcement of his upcoming directorial Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Jee Le Zaraa: Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra And Alia Bhatt Team Up For Farhan Akhtar's Road Trip Film

Now that the news is out, Priyanka shared a picture of herself with Katrina and Alia from February 2020 and revealed how the film came into the picture.

She wrote, "Let's rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before... I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call... to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!"

Priyanka went on to add that she met Katrina and Alia enthusiastically in February 2020 to discuss who they could trust to bring their vision to life, and their choice was unanimous- Farhan, Ritesh, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

"We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!! And here we are today... #JeeLeZaraa... it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood... to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can't wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart's smiling. See you at the movies," concluded Priyanka.

Just like Priyanka, Katrina and Alia also shared the pictures with different captions to let the world know that they are super thrilled about their collaboration. Check out their posts below...