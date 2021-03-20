Priyanka Chopra Talks About Growing Up In India On Oprah Winfrey Show

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen as a guest on Oprah Winfrey's new talk show, Super Soul on Discovery+. The interview's latest promo has caused a stir on the internet as the actress can be heard saying her father used to sing at a mosque.

Reportedly in the interview, Priyanka will be seen talking about her memoir, her Bollywood career, her marriage with Nick Jonas and her plans for the future. In the recent promotional clip, Oprah can be seen discussing Priyanka's memoir Unfinished. Talking about India, Oprah said, "One of the things that was so powerful is the spiritual energy. The sense of connectedness between people and prayer", she added, "it is all so present".

When asked about growing up in India, Priyanka said, "I think in India it's hard not to, you're right - with the swirling number of religions that we have that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school - when I went to school, I was aware of Christianity, my dad used to sing in a mosque, (so) I was aware of Islam, I grew up in a Hindu family I was aware of that. So, spirituality is such a large part of India that you can't ignore it."

Baffled by the statement, many took to Twitter asking the actress to elaborate on the statement. One user wrote, "What mosque was letting priyanka chopra's dad to sing in it 🤔" while another wrote, "Mashallah Sister Priyanka Ali 🙏🏻🤍 Can you tell us more about ur struggle with Islam given you are Indian and Muslims are treated as less than animals in India ?"

Take a look at some Twitter reactions:

Priyanka: my dad used to sing in the mosque

Lol Which mosque piryanka ? 😭🤣 — Hinal Patel (@Angelhinal) March 20, 2021

Priyanka Chopra - "My dad used to sing in a mosque. I was aware of Islam" pic.twitter.com/eZho9faIES — 🖤 (@radium_blue) March 20, 2021

What mosque was letting priyanka chopra's dad to sing in it 🤔 — Syed Nida Tehseen (@Nida_Tehseen) March 19, 2021

Dear @priyankachopra

How is singing in a mosque makes one aware of Islam? Do many years in India didn't let you know about muslims around you? By this logic- my dad argues cases in court so I am aware of the law. #PriyankaChopra #Oprah 😂 pic.twitter.com/gDbVG5aZT1 — Chayan Sarkar (@chayansarkar87) March 20, 2021

Wow ? Singing was allowed in a mosque ? didn’t kno ?



Mashallah Sister Priyanka Ali 🙏🏻🤍



Can you tell us more about ur struggle with Islam given you are Indian and Muslims are treated as less than animals in India ? https://t.co/u3J0iKn6lk — ᑕᕼEᗯY IᑕE 🥶❄️ (@izntdatdeep) March 19, 2021

exactly! And I've seen people saying 'it's not mosques but a "dargah" where u sing' & I'm like, most people watching this wouldn't understand what a "dargah" is, so Priyanka just said mosque cuz that's like the closest thing in English translation. And "singing" is the closest .. https://t.co/MHiOhIZ7ZY — VP (@Pri4Lyfe) March 20, 2021

Priyanka is currently busy shooting for the Amazon original series Citadel in Europe. The show produced by the Russo brothers also stars British actor Richard Madden as the lead. Priyanka will also be seen in Text For You directed by Jim Strouse, and The Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Gives Befitting Reply To Journalist Who Questions Her Qualifications To Announce The Oscars

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Didn't Take It Seriously When Nick Started Texting Her; 'I Was 35 & Wanted To Get Married'