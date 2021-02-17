Priyanka Chopra Won't Sing A Duet With Nick Jonas Because Of This Reason

In 2010, Priyanka Chopra took the world by storm when she debuted as a singer with the single 'In My City' after establishing herself as one of the most successful leading ladies in Bollywood. Her other two songs 'Exotic' and 'I Can't Make You Love Me' also struck a chord with the listeners. However, PeeCee's singing career took a backseat as the actress focussed more on acting and producing content.

Post her marriage with American pop singer Nick Jonas, the Quantico star appeared in the Jonas Brothers' music album Sucker, followed by another one titled 'What A Man Gotta Do.' However, it's been a while since Priyanka picked up the mic and crooned a song.

Recently, in an interview with ET Canada, when Priyanka was asked if she is planning to revive her musical career with a collaboration with her hubby Nick, she replied, "No, girl! Are you kidding? He is like a musical prodigy. I am not going to expose myself by trying to sing with him!"

She further added, "Music was a chapter I kind of put a pin in a couple of years ago. I just haven't had the time to go back. There are a lot of other things that have sort of taken priority. And I think it is alright. A big reason why my book is called Unfinished is that as well... It is okay to leave stuff behind if it is not an asset anymore, if it is not something that you feel like doing or if you feel it makes sense in your larger scheme of things. It's alright, you don't have to button everything up in a neat bow. It's life, it's messy."

However, The White Tiger actress also clarified that she is not averse to singing again.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's memoir titled Unfinished which recently hit the bookshelves, is selling like hotcakes across the globe. In her book, the actress has made several revelations about her personal and professional life. With respect to work, Priyanka is currently shooting for the Amazon spy series Citadel in London.

