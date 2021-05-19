Radhe: FIR Registered Against 3 After Pirated Version Of Salman Khan's Film Hits Social Media

Salman Khan's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai recently hit the theatres amid the lockdown along with a digital release. While the film's box office collection has not been that impressive, it garnered record views on streaming. Salman's fans are still talking about the film, though. The Disha Patani-starrer, which had garnered mixed reviews after release, has now found its way to social media platforms via piracy.

According to a recent report, a pirated copy of Radhe has been making the rounds on the Internet. Now, a first information report (FIR) has been filed against three individual users of WhatsApp and Facebook in connection with a pirated version of Radhe. The film's producer registered the complaint at the central cyber police station, after the pirated version of the movie started doing the rounds on various online platforms.

A police officer on Tuesday (May 18) revealed that the unidentified accused include users of two different mobile numbers on WhatsApp and one Facebook user, who were offering to sell the movie (by download) for a payment. The police are actively tracking the social media accounts and phone numbers on messaging apps involved in the act of piracy.

The complaint filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said that the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was leaked on social media platforms and messaging apps, hours after its official release on 13 May 2021. The FIR has been registered under sections of the Information Technology Act and the Copyright Act.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is an action entertainer set in Mumbai. The film follows a tough cop with a kind heart who takes it upon himself to restore society to its glory. Radhe, directed by Prabhu Deva stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.