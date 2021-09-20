Ranbir Kapoor To Shoot A Special Song For Vicky Kaushal's Mr Lele: Report

Here's some good news for all Ranbir Kapoor fans! If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, the handsome lad will be seen shaking a leg to a special song in Vicky Kaushal's upcoming comic thriller Mr Lele co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Reportedly, the makers were keen to have the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor on board for this peppy number which will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and shot in Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. However, Ranbir won't be seen sharing screen space with Vicky or either of the leading ladies as it's a solo track. This might come across a disappointment for those who loved Ranbir-Vicky's camaraderie in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "Karan and Shashank were keen to rope in Ranbir for the track. Ranbir is very close to Karan. Apart from acting in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Ranbir has acted in KJo's directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil."

Spilling the beans about this song, the source continued, It's a peppy song in Mr Lele which will be shot at Mehboob Studios from Wednesday. Ranbir has been rehearsing for it there over the last few days. It's a solo track and is being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song is a catchy number which will see Ranbir gyrating to some massy grooves and styled by Manish Malhotra."

"Vicky was in Maldives shooting for the adventure series, Into The Wild in Maldives with Bear Grylls. Ranbir is a fantastic dancer and his track will be one of the highlights of the movie. The shooting is almost over except for some patchwork left with Vicky in October," the report quoted the source as saying.

Mr Lele is helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The film will initially announced with Varun Dhawan as the male lead. However, the makers decided to hold the project for sometime owing to the pandemic and other reasons. Later it was revealed that Vicky has stepped into his shoes.

Coming back to Ranbir Kapoor, the actor has multiple projects in the pipeline. This includes Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.