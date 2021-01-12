Randhir Kapoor Reacts To Reports Of Kareena Kapoor Moving To New Home After Actress Shares A Cryptic Post

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram page to share a candid picture from her girls nightout with her besties, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, and sister Karisma Kapoor. However, it was her cryptic caption for the snap which caught everyone's attention. The actress wrote, "It's been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings. PS: #Fortune you have been kind #FortuneNights #EndOfAnEra."

Fans wondered if Bebo hinted that she is shifting to a new home with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Currently, the actress resides in Fortune Heights apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. While speaking with ETimes, Kareena's father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has reacted to these reports.

Randhir Kapoor Confirms Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan Are Moving To Their New Home Randhir told ETimes, "Yup, they are moving into a new house. It has been done up and it was bought a few years ago. They are moving in but I am not aware of the date as yet." Randhir Kapoor On Staying Low-Key On being asked why he had not been seen much lately, the actor added, "Movements are restricted because the pandemic is still not over. It has changed the course of everyone's lives. It's self-caution. I don't want to harm the health of my family. I don't want to put anyone in any kind of health scare." All You Need To Know About Saif-Kareena's New House According to a report in ETimes, the apartment at the neighbouring building has been designed keeping Saif and Kareena's taste, their children, and family on both sides in mind. The house is said to have an extensive library, a gorgeous terrace, a little nursery and spacious rooms. Saif-Kareena's new pad has been done up by interior designer Darshini Shah.

Earlier, Kareena had shared a glimpse of her 'dream home' via her Instagram story. The actress had posted a picture of herself giving instructions to Darshini and captioned it as, "Back with our favourite @design_by_darshini. Dream home" followed by a number of heart emoticons.

