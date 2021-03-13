Ranveer Singh’s Peek-A-Boo Moment With Wife Deepika Padukone Will Melt Your ‘DeepVeer’ Heart

That Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make an adorable couple is known to all. From attending dates together to their mushy social media PDA, the two give several reasons to their fans to gush over them. Recently Ranveer shared a lovely picture with Deepika on his social media handle which screams love.

Talking about the same, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can be seen posing for a selfie. Ranveer can be seen sporting a green hoodie t-shirt which he has paired up with a grey woollen cap and glares. Deepika on the other hand can be seen donning a grey oversized winter attire which she has paired up with a black beanie cap. The Piku actor seems to be in a playful mood as she covers her mouth with her hand. Ranveer went on to caption the same stating, "Peek-A-Boo" with two intertwined hearts emoji. Take a look at the post shared by the Gully Boy actor.

Meanwhile, there has been a strong buzz that Deepika Padukone will be making a cameo appearance in Ranveer Singh's upcoming movie, Cirkus. The film will be helmed by Rohit Shetty with whom Ranveer had given the super hit movie, Simmba. A source close to the film revealed Deepika's cameo in the movie. It said, "Cirkus has just got bigger with the presence of Deepika Padukone. She has a special dance number in the film alongside some conversational scenes. Her sequences are sure to bring the house down with laughter."

Also Read: Deepika Padukone To Shoot For Her Next Project With Prabhas After Pathan Wrap, Read On

Deepika Padukone has also shot for her special appearance in the movie for a period of three days. Apart from this, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor will also be having a brief cameo appearance in Ranveer's upcoming sports drama, 83. The film is helmed by Kabir Khan and revolves around the Indian Cricket Team's historic win at the 1983 World Cup. While Ranveer will essay the role of former skipper Kapil Dev in the film, Deepika will also be playing his reel wife, Romi Bhatia in the movie. Apart from that, Ranveer will also be seen in the film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar opposite Shalini Pandey while Deepika will be seen in the much-awaited movie Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone To Be Seen In A Never-Seen-Before Avatar In Pathan? Read On