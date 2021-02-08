Ranveer Singh's Sports Drama '83 To Release In Theatres In June 2021?

Last year, many big-ticket Bollywood films failed to keep up with their release dates owing to the cinema halls being shut because of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. One amongst them is Kabir Khan's much-anticipated sports drama '83 which stars Ranveer Singh as former Indian captain Kapil Dev.

With dip in the COVID-19 cases in the country, the government recently relaxed the lockdown rules and allowed the cinema halls to function at 100 percent occupancy. This has resulted in many filmmakers trying to finalize a release date for their respective films which couldn't make it to the big screens last year.

Amid this, the latest reports suggest that Ranveer Singh starrer '83 is likely to release in theatres in June.

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source as saying, "Reliance along with the many other producers of the film have decided to release the sports flick in the month of June. It makes sense as the normalcy would have kicked in firmly by then. Also, getting it in theatres before, in April, is not feasible as Sooryavanshi is releasing on April 2. Also, the holy month of Ramzan is expected to commence from Monday April 12. So April is completely ruled out. The month of May will see the release of two big films - Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai and Satyameva Jayate 2. Both the movies are expected to release during Eid, on or around May 14. A few films might also release in cinemas in the last two weeks of May. Hence, June seems like a good period."

Also, there's a strong buzz that '83 will release on June 25, the day the Indian cricket team won the 1983 World Cup. However, the same source refuted these reports and told the entertainment portal, "There's no truth to it. The makers are looking at the whole month of June as of now. It might come on June 25 or it might come earlier."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83 has a stellar ensemble cast which includes names like Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Saquib Salem and others. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a cameo role.

