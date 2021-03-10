Ranveer Singh's Sweet Gesture For An Elderly Fan Will Leave You Smiling; Watch Video

Be it obliging fans with selfies or interacting with them, Ranveer Singh knows how to win their hearts with his charming antics. That's exactly what happened recently when the Padmaavat actor stepped out for work.

Reportedly, post wrapping up a dubbing session at a studio in the city, Ranveer was spotted exiting the building by the paparazzi. Dressed in a black graphic tee, multi-coloured jogger pants, and matching white shoes, the actor looked handsome as always.

Just when Ranveer was about to step out of the apartment, he saw an elderly fan calling out to him from her window. What happened next will leave you smiling for sure!

The Gully Boy actor walked up to her window and had a brief chat with her. He also shook hands with her before bidding her goodbye. Well, Ranveer's sweet gesture for the elderly lady left everyone quite impressed.

Watch the video.

Workwise, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 in which he will be essaying the role of former Indian captain Kapil Dev. The film also stars his wife and actress Deepika Padukone as his on-screen better half Romi Dev. Besides this flick, the actor is also a part of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Ranveer Singh also stars in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which marks the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey.

ALSO READ: Tahir Raj Bhasin Calls Ranveer Singh A Thunderbolt; Says He Compels Others To Up Their Game

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's '83: Here's Why The Makers Didn't Opt For A Festive Release