Ranveer Singh's '83: Here's Why The Makers Didn't Opt For A Festive Release

Ranveer Singh-starrer '83 was to hit the theatrical screens on April 10 last year. However, the film's release got postponed owing to cinema halls being shut because of the COVID-19 lockdown. Since the last few months, there were various speculations doing the rounds as to when the sports drama will arrive in theatres.

Finally on Friday (February 19, 2021), the makers of '83 announced the release date of their film. The film helmed by Kabir Khan, is scheduled to release on June 4, 2021.

When it comes to big-ticket films and multi-starrers, filmmakers generally eye for a festive release to attract more audience which in turn, results in big numbers at the box office. However, the makers of '83 didn't choose this route despite its scale and scope.

Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment explained the reason behind this while speaking with ETimes. He told the tabloid, "It was on June 25, 1983, that India won the World Cup. We will start the film on June 4 and expect it will do justice in terms of paying a tribute to the real heroes of 1983!" So, with '83's release on June 4, the makers are hoping that it will be a blockbuster by June 25 such that the success of the movie coincides with India's victory in '83."

Talking about casting Ranveer Singh as the former Indian captain Kapil Dev, director Kabir Khan had earlier told a leading tabloid, "As a young schoolboy, when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup, I had no idea that from that day onwards cricket in India will change forever. As a filmmaker, for me, the journey to that win, filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on. And it's great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly, I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalising the script."

Kabir Khan's 83 chronicles India's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983. The film has an ensemble star cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saquib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi amongst others.

