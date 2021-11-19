Salman Khan In Action! Teaser Of 'Koi Toh Aaega' Song From Antim Out Now

Antim: The Final Truth marks the release of a Salman Khan film after a significant gap of two years, and his fans are head-over-heels awaiting the release of the film. Antim, which has Salman with a new look and persona, has been a hit among the fans and the audiences and has created a colossal hype around Salman's character and how he has portrayed it.

Today the makers have released a teaser of the song 'Koi Toh Aaega', which features Salman Khan in a full beast mode, thus upping the ante, and the Salmania is on.

So far, the film's trailer and other asset reveals have shown Salman in a somewhat calm and composed state with a few sporadic scenes of action. 'Koi Toh Aagea' is an entirely different story. The song unleashes the Salman who breaks bones and bashes heads that we all know pretty well.

There has been quite some time since the film's announcement, and the wait has been long for the audiences and fans. The song's teaser is a testament to what the audiences will get to witness on the big screen once the film releases.

The music of the song is composed by Ravi Basrur, with Ravi Basrur and Shabbir Ahmed penning the lyrics. Background vocals are of Ravi Basrur and the team.

The film will be released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26.

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.