Salman Khan Loses His Cool At A Fan For Repeatedly Trying To Click With Selfie With Him

While celebrities are mostly happy to obliged fans with pictures, sometimes they simply don't wish to be photographed. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently got annoyed with a fan when the latter constantly tried to click a selfie with him.

In the clipping shared by photographer Viral Bhayani, a man is seen approaching Salman for a selfie when the latter is heading for Antim promotions. The actor obliged and posed with him for the shutterbug present there. However, the fan tried to click a selfie with him, to which the actor told him, "Le raha hai yeh' (The cameramen are taking pictures)."

The cameramen also told the fan that they were taking their pictures. However, he refused to put down his phone. The man kept trying to adjust the angle and take a selfie instead. Irked by his behaviour, Salman finally told him, "Naachna band kar (stop dancing around)." Hearing this, the fan finally stopped.

Salman Khan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim in which his character of that of a cop is pitted opposite his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma's gangster role.

Recently in a chat with Hindustan Times, Mahesh Manjrekar had revealed that the superstar is playing an 'absolutely un-Salman-like' role in the film wherein his character doesn't have a heroine opposite him or has any songs featuring him. Previously at the trailer launch of the film, Salman had talked about how Mahesh had shot for Antim despite battling cancer and said, "He didn't tell us before. As soon as he finished a part of the shoot he got himself operated."

Antim, a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, is slated to release in theatres on November 26.