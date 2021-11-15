Salman Khan On Aayush Sharma: I Was Shocked To See His Huge Transformation From LoveYatri To Antim

As we inch closer to the release of Antim: The Final Truth, the anticipation and excitement for the film is skyrocketing and one of the major factors for the same is Aayush Sharma's phenomenal transformation, from the lover boy in his debut film to the raging bull as he plays the menacing gangster in his upcoming next.

Shockingly impressing not just the audience and critics but also the entire cast and crew of Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush Sharma has emerged as the personification of dedication and perseverance with his physical as well as character transformation. Evolving as an actor at every step, Aayush has garnered the appreciation of one and all for his remarkable act as Rahuliya.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Waluscha De Sousa: Salman Khan Encourages New Talent; He Is A Personification Of Strength

From his ripped, toned body to acing the nuances of his character, Aayush Sharma imbibed the traits of Rahuliya, a dreaded yet relatable gangster.

Showering praises on his co-star, Salman Khan who essays the police officer who would be locking horns with Aayush's Rahuliya, said, "I was shocked, there's been a huge transformation from LoveYatri to Antim. He's worked so hard in the film, that his work will be appreciated."

Director Mahesh Manjrekar said, "Aayush worked really hard on the physical transformation, we needed a very tough looking guy. I realised this boy has a lot of passion and he's extremely focused, he knows what he wants to do, I think he has done a brilliant job. Nobody I see in the industry today would have played Rahuliya so brilliantly and so convincingly."

Mahima Makwana Says She Walked Into Antim Auditions With A Lot Of Apprehension; 'Thought I Won't Get The Part'

Aayush Sharma has followed a strict diet and rigorous training for months to achieve the astounding results we witness on the screen.

With every asset, Aayush Sharma has presented new levels of commitment and professionalism, exciting the audience with his transformation, dancing skills alongwith his dedication, as he shot two songs- Vighnaharta and Bhai Ka Birthday despite a fractured palm, has won hearts across quarters.