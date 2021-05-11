Salman Khan On Radhe's Box Office Collection: We Will Lose Money, It's Going To Be Almost Zero

Salman Khan-Disha Patani's much awaited mass entertainer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was scheduled to release in theatres on Eid last year. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic played a major spoilsport and the film's release got postponed. Finally, after a year long delay, the Salman Khan-starrer is slated for a digital pay-per-view release in India on May 13.

In a recent chat with a news agency, Salman who is also bankrolling the film, admitted that he has no hope in terms of his film raking in big moolah amid the current COVID-19 scenario.

Referring to people judging his stardom on the basis of box office collections, the actor said that the makers will be losing money on this movie. He further added that they are still going ahead with the plan as he feels this is the right time to release Radhe.

An IANS report quoted Salman as saying, "We will get the lowest numbers out of Radhe. We may not even cross Rs 10-15 crore. Whoever wants to be happy with the lowest number, can be. Some people will be happy with my highest numbers and some with my lowest. We will lose money on Radhe and box office collections are going to be almost zero, but we are still going ahead with (releasing) Radhe."

The Bollywood star further apologized to all the theatre owners and revealed that he is planning to re-release the film in theatres once the pandemic subsides.

Salman was quoted as saying, "I apologise to all the theatre owners that we are doing this film now but it is the right thing to do. The intention was to release as soon as the pandemic is over but it doesn't seem to get over. If you remember, a few months ago on social media they were requesting that film comes on Eid in theatres. Which we agreed to because they said 1000 single screens have shut down. We agreed as they thought that getting Radhe on screens would get the crowds back and theatres would be functional, but that did not happen. Now the film is releasing on OTT, abroad and in 20-25 theatres that are open here. Once the theatres open, even after doing this OTT release, if they (audience) like the film, they will want to go and see the film in theatres."

The actor added, "I know people are disappointed that they will not be able to watch Radhe on the big screen. Some people have booked auditoriums and are planning to screen my film, which I wouldn't encourage because I don't want people to say 'Salman Khan ki picture dekhne gaye aur corona phail gaya.' Once the pandemic is over and the theatres reopen, we will try to release it on the big screen," another report in News18 quoted the superstar as saying.

Besides releasing in some selected cinema halls, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be streaming on ZEEPlex and DTH platforms from May 13.